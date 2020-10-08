Intel extreme setting sometimes drops to default?

the adventures of my 10210u I5 continue. I get 50 fps using Intel XTU. core offset at -.085,Graphics at .050, Turbo Boost short power max at 30 W, Turbo Boost power max factory is 15 have it set at 30, Using Afterburner with Valley I see max temp of 72. using ADIA 64 no throttling.. power draw of as much as 26W. For no reason it sometimes just drops to the OEM setting of 15 TDP.. PSU is a 90 w universal PSU. However the settings do not change back to defaults in XTU, This is an intermittent issue... I don't know when it will happen. driving me slowly insane.... Machine has massive cooling, heat sinks added to the cpu and heat pipe O polar heat vacuum, Notebook fan control at 100 percent and a cooling pad which has 2 12 Volt fans at full rpm powered by external 12 v power, machine at idles at 29C maxes at 72 .... no computer power is used to run external cooling... I tried to use Throttlestop but it will NOT keep or save settings. I don't know why tried everything....have a registry hack that gives me several power boost options in processor boost settings nothing changes in the problem.... Opinions?