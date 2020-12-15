Intel DSA stopped working

I have an i7-8700 in my machine, which I've always kept updated with Intel Driver & Support Assistant (DSA). Out of nowhere a few weeks ago the DSA stopped working. When I click "Check for Updates", it opens the browser as normal and loads Intel's DSA page, but then it says "Sorry, something went wrong while trying to scan." It gives me the option to install DSA, which does not work since its already installed. I fully uninstalled then reinstalled DSA to no avail. I manually updated the UHD 630 driver, but I have other Intel devices I'd like to keep updated easily. Any idea what's going on here?