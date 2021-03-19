Intel drops teaser trailer for upcoming GPU launch

https://twitter.com/IntelGraphics/status/1372594993781694465?s=20
TLDR;
30s video contains a hidden binary code:
00100011
10100000
11101101
11010000
This translates to 035, 160, 237, 208 which if put together as an IP address links back to an AWS server, which resolves as https://xehpg.intel.com/
Which advertises more to come on March 26, at 9AM PST
