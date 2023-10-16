Intel Core 14th Gen Unboxing & Preview

erek
Seems everyone should wait for Meteor Lake. The Review Kit seems weak compared to say what AMD provided for the 2990WX back in the day.
“We have finished testing the 14th Gen Core processor models Intel is launching—the i9-14900K, i7-14700K, and i5-14600K, but our review embargo does not allow us to publish our results yet. We urge you to wait for performance testing by the media, and base your purchase decisions on a wide number of media reviews.
Parting ThoughtsIntel's Raptor Lake Refresh processor family is exactly what it says in the codename—a refresh. Intel has had a history of processor generations that had been refreshes, such as the 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh, and 4th Gen Haswell Refresh. Intel's idea behind these new processors is to provide new PC builders with some of the fastest processor options across the key performance segments—around the $300-mark, around the $400-mark, and around the $600-mark, with new processors that beat competing Ryzen 7000X3D series. For those on lower-segment 12th Gen Core processor platforms, these chips provide a neat upgrade path. Just update your UEFI firmware and drop these in. We've done an extensive amount of testing, and we can't wait to share it with you. See you soon!”
