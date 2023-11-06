Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger candidly reveals where Intel dropped the ball

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,649
Unfortunate, anyone notice that AMD is worth $20 Billion more than INTC now?
“Larrabee was a circa-2009 cancelled attempt at building a general purpose compute GPU and consumer graphics card family. It was something of a hybrid of the x86 architecture with the parallelism and graphical functionality of a GPU. Around 2010, GPUs were still used primarily for graphics applications and their use in high performance computing applications wasn't anywhere near as pervasive as it is now. The lucrative GPGPU market is dominated by Nvidia today.”
https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-ceo-p...where-intel-dropped-the-ball-in-recent-years/
“Larrabee was a circa-2009 cancelled attempt at building a general purpose compute GPU and consumer graphics card family. It was something of a hybrid of the x86 architecture with the parallelism and graphical functionality of a GPU. Around 2010, GPUs were still used primarily for graphics applications and their use in high performance computing applications wasn't anywhere near as pervasive as it is now. The lucrative GPGPU market is dominated by Nvidia today.”
https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-ceo-p...where-intel-dropped-the-ball-in-recent-years/