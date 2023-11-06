Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger candidly reveals where Intel dropped the ball

Unfortunate, anyone notice that AMD is worth $20 Billion more than INTC now?

“Larrabee was a circa-2009 cancelled attempt at building a general purpose compute GPU and consumer graphics card family. It was something of a hybrid of the x86 architecture with the parallelism and graphical functionality of a GPU. Around 2010, GPUs were still used primarily for graphics applications and their use in high performance computing applications wasn't anywhere near as pervasive as it is now. The lucrative GPGPU market is dominated by Nvidia today.”

1699282921053.png


https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-ceo-p...where-intel-dropped-the-ball-in-recent-years/
 
And if you look into what is happening, AMD is abandoning for RDNA4 the next release high end gaming GPU to Nvidia and eventually to Intel, but concentrating on AI and CDNA on servers for the year 2024. This is where the big business is now.
Frankly, you don't need a 4090 to play. It's not even a luxury. It needs too much power, needs a big case etc etc. It's rather a handicap.

However AMD will come back with RDNA5 and a smarter GPU partially oriented on vector graphics and who should compete with Nvidia especially on professional graphics.
 
Remember the RV770? $169 day one for top tier performance
 
