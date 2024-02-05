Intel Arrow Lake to remove HyperThreadding?

This is just cool, I have no idea how well it will or won't work but I'm interested.The jobs are sent into the CPU instead of simply going OK this is a big one send it to the P core, or this is a little one off to the E core with it.The Job is broken up into multiple smaller parts and simply dispatched to whichever portion of the CPU is available and best equipped to deal with the job.Based on the patent diagrams in the Rentable Units articles, if it works as intended then it is both more flexible than HyperThreading and does a better job at filling out the cores with incoming workloads, while also simplifying the actual CPU cores at the expense of a more complex scheduler. The removal of hyperthreading will also address the numerous holes that are being poked in the process by security teams who are finding new and more complicated means of exploiting it on AMD and Intel alike, obviously, it introduces some new ones but hey at least they will probably take a few years to be found.