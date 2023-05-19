Intel Arrow Lake-HX Interposer Appears

“The BGA 2114 design points to a mobile processor platform, and industry analysts are fairly certain that Intel is preparing next generation high-end laptop CPUs in the form of its rumored Arrow Lake-HX lineup. This range is set to succeed the 13th generation Core-HX Raptor Lake family of mobile processors. The new BGA package looks to be slightly larger than the closest predecessor, possibly accommodating Intel's new "disaggregated" tile-based (tile is their term for chiplet) internal layout.”

1684530252928.png


1684530286235.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308856/intel-arrow-lake-hx-interposer-appears-online
 
