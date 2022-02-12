Intel ARC Performance and Pricing Speculation

Maybe we can Consolidate into the new sub-forum.

From everything I've seen, it sounds like the highest end 512 EU Intel ARC part is going to target 3070Ti performance with 16GB GDDR6. GPU compute tasks will likely be faster than the 3070Ti but gaming might be slower. RT performance probably be meager. XeSS is the AI Super Sampling being rumored to increase performance but I haven't found anything new about XeSS since maybe August/Sept. of 2021.

Pricing was rumored to be 10% less than 3070Ti ($599 I think is "MSRP" of the 3070Ti. ).

Production to start mid-Feb, 2022.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...e-arc-laptop-gpus-include-up-to-16-gb-of-ram/
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel...but-offer-10-higher-performance.584349.0.html

Newer information out there?
 
I don't know how trustworthy is the source. We can't say for sure Arc Alchemist 12 EU is competitor with 3070Ti since we still don't know realtime raytracing/global illumination SSRTGI capabilites. Raster performance might be good with these numbers.

Where will Intel sit in this lineup? Between AMD and NVIDIA or below?
 
Where will Intel sit in this lineup? Between AMD and NVIDIA or below?
I think it will depend on pricing. Probably the closest performance competitor is going to be the RX6800 (non-XT) and the 3070Ti. While both of those cards have a sub-$600 "MSRP" they are closer to $900-1000 in the wild. If Intel has any kind of stock sub-$600 (heck, even under $700) they could potentially be a winner by default. I would think it should be somewhat faster than a 3060/6600 which are often the only sub-$600 cards available.
 
