Intel ARC Performance and Pricing Speculation

Maybe we can Consolidate into the new sub-forum.From everything I've seen, it sounds like the highest end 512 EU Intel ARC part is going to target 3070Ti performance with 16GB GDDR6. GPU compute tasks will likely be faster than the 3070Ti but gaming might be slower. RT performance probably be meager. XeSS is the AI Super Sampling being rumored to increase performance but I haven't found anything new about XeSS since maybe August/Sept. of 2021.Pricing was rumored to be 10% less than 3070Ti ($599 I think is "MSRP" of the 3070Ti. ).Production to start mid-Feb, 2022.Newer information out there?