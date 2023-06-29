Intel Arc GPU Graphics Drivers 101.4514 Released > “Major Performance Uplifts”

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,355
This new driver improves performance substantially for a few titles
“Intel on Wednesday released the latest version of its Arc GPU Graphics Drivers. Version 101.4514 beta includes a handful performance updates. To begin with, it adds optimization for "AEW: Fight Forever," and "Layers of Fear." "Assassin's Creed Unity" is playable, with the drivers providing a 271% performance uplift at 1080p, and 313% uplift at 1440p, as tested using an A770 graphics card. F1 22 sees some performance uplifts: at 1080p with High settings, one can expect up to 36% improvement in frame-rates. At 1440p with High settings, up to 20% uplifts can be had. At 1080p with Ultra High settings and ray tracing enabled, up to 10% uplifts can be had. "Deathloop" is the third game with major performance uplifts—up to 10% at 1080p with Ultra settings; and up to 8% at 1440p with Very High settings.
DOWNLOAD: Intel Arc GPU Graphics Drivers 101.4514”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310657/intel-arc-gpu-graphics-drivers-101-4514-released
“Intel on Wednesday released the latest version of its Arc GPU Graphics Drivers. Version 101.4514 beta includes a handful performance updates. To begin with, it adds optimization for "AEW: Fight Forever," and "Layers of Fear." "Assassin's Creed Unity" is playable, with the drivers providing a 271% performance uplift at 1080p, and 313% uplift at 1440p, as tested using an A770 graphics card. F1 22 sees some performance uplifts: at 1080p with High settings, one can expect up to 36% improvement in frame-rates. At 1440p with High settings, up to 20% uplifts can be had. At 1080p with Ultra High settings and ray tracing enabled, up to 10% uplifts can be had. "Deathloop" is the third game with major performance uplifts—up to 10% at 1080p with Ultra settings; and up to 8% at 1440p with Very High settings.
DOWNLOAD: Intel Arc GPU Graphics Drivers 101.4514”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310657/intel-arc-gpu-graphics-drivers-101-4514-released