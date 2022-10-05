Intel ARC A750 & A770 Reviews

undertaker2k8 said: who expected them to emphatically trounce Nv/AMD cards day 1? Not me... Click to expand...

I know this will sound unlikely but something good actually happened because of Intel ARC...Thanks to one of reviews mentioning something like that required Resizable Bar can be found in iCore CPU's from 9th up I got to do some digging to see if that isn't some kind of mistake which I will be able to point that out in comments (as you gotta do when someone is wrong on internets...) and through magic of beta BIOS I now have Intel ARC ready Core i9 9900K systemOne less reason to think about pointless upgradesI mean I do not expect much good to happen thanks to these products this year other than maybe increase in aspirin salesThat said hardware looks pretty nice and in limited number of games it doesn't look half bad.Now if we had some kind of guarantee that Intel will not suddenly back off and they do not abandon the idea of discrete GPU's and/or supporting this particular silicon it might be good buy with possibly most driver improvements in history. That said with flood of cheap post-mining cards however it will be a hard buy...After A380 reviews absolutely no one