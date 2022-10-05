Intel ARC A750 & A770 Reviews

U

undertaker2k8

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
1,837
I'm actually pleasantly surprised, most of the issues are down to driver maturity and the hardware when tuned can reach 3060ti plus performance levels, who expected them to emphatically trounce Nv/AMD cards day 1? Not me...
 
cvinh

cvinh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2009
Messages
1,911
Underwhelming but this is great for the market and consumers. We need more competition.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,366
A few more...

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-arc-a770/

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/intel-arc-a750/
Intel didn't even have enough press kits to sample one for Guru3D smh.

For those wondering, Intel did not select Guru3D as a review partner for the new ARC graphics cards. They do not have enough samples available to even seed enough tier 1 media. Here's what we got back from them:
With regards Arc sampling, we’ve received an extremely limited number of sample kits in EMEA ahead of launch, which has meant we’ve had to make some difficult decisions in this first round of sampling. I sincerely apologize that we’ve not been able to get you a kit straight away, this is a less than ideal situation that we’re having to work around - Intel
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
 
XoR_

XoR_

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2016
Messages
1,323
I know this will sound unlikely but something good actually happened because of Intel ARC...
Thanks to one of reviews mentioning something like that required Resizable Bar can be found in iCore CPU's from 9th up I got to do some digging to see if that isn't some kind of mistake which I will be able to point that out in comments (as you gotta do when someone is wrong on internets...) and through magic of beta BIOS I now have Intel ARC ready Core i9 9900K system 🤩 One less reason to think about pointless upgrades 🐢

I mean I do not expect much good to happen thanks to these products this year other than maybe increase in aspirin sales 🙄

That said hardware looks pretty nice and in limited number of games it doesn't look half bad.
Now if we had some kind of guarantee that Intel will not suddenly back off and they do not abandon the idea of discrete GPU's and/or supporting this particular silicon it might be good buy with possibly most driver improvements in history. That said with flood of cheap post-mining cards however it will be a hard buy...

undertaker2k8 said:
who expected them to emphatically trounce Nv/AMD cards day 1? Not me...
Click to expand...
After A380 reviews absolutely no one 🥱
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top