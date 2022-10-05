Intel ARC A750 & A770 Reviews

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,366
What a disappointment...
For those wondering, Intel did not select Guru3D as a review partner for the new ARC graphics cards. They do not have enough samples available to even seed enough tier 1 media. Here's what we got back from them:
With regards Arc sampling, we’ve received an extremely limited number of sample kits in EMEA ahead of launch, which has meant we’ve had to make some difficult decisions in this first round of sampling. I sincerely apologize that we’ve not been able to get you a kit straight away, this is a less than ideal situation that we’re having to work around - Intel
After A380 reviews absolutely no onewho expected them to emphatically trounce Nv/AMD cards day 1? Not me...