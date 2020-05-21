Intel Acquires Killer NIC

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Excited? remember Killer NIC?
"Looking beyond Rivet Networks, however, Intel has made moves on its own with products based on Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and is pushing its Project Athena initiative which specifies a set of standards for laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles using 10th generation Core processors, NVMe storage, USB-C fast charging, Thunderbolt 3/Wi-Fi 6 support and ultra-fast wake speeds.
“We are committed to enabling our customers to deliver the best PC experiences, especially when we have become more reliant on technology,” Intel added. “We know how important connectivity is in enriching our lives.”"
https://hothardware.com/news/intel-acquires-rivet-networks-for-killer-networking
