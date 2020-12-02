Intel 7700k @ 4.8GHz - Chasing Higher Minimums/Averages - Upgrade Recommendations?

Hey Everyone,So, like the thread title states, I've got a 7700k sitting at 4.8GHz on a 280mm Corsair H115i, and I'm feeling the itch to upgrade the heart of my rig. Full transparency, I also am looking for a real excuse to dabble with custom sleeved cables because I hate the ones that come with my EVGA PS (I like function AND form), and what better excuse to redo power cables then when the Mobo has to come out...Also, I want to be fully ready for CP 2077, feel like that is going to be CPU heavy and not let the 3080 shine as bright as it could.My "old" CPU/Mobo/RAM combo (see sig) would go to my GF's rig, and the old Devils Canyon 4690k combo she has would shift over to eventual HTPC duties (case, PS and all that fun stuff yet to purchase, and the 4690k OC's well enough for HTPC duties), but that's just a bit of a ways off, so lets start at the top knowing I have a trickle down solution in place.I'm running 3440x1440p resolution at 160Hz, and looking to push frames up high in demanding titles. My 3080 does that as well as it will, but I feel oce again I'm missing out on higher minimums and averages only running 4C/8T. I see wild swings in FPS in highly modded Witcher 3, ARK, and other demanding titles I play. My CPU restricting my 3080 is also something I've seen as well, as was seen at times with my old 2080Ti.I previously upgraded from the 4690k to the 7700k I currently am on and was wowed by the increase in minimums and averages, it was very tangible and I could feel it. I do know I'm not looking at the same wow factor here, but I do feel I have something to gain by upgrading (especially with the trickle down to my other rigs).That being said, I'm not as up to speed as I would like to be regarding chipsets/procs (with everyone working remote, my work has been more cluster based vs HEDT, not putting near the relevance on HTPC as it used to).My rig is 100% gaming focused.I put this in the Intel forum because right now I'm torn between the 10900k, 10700k, 10850k (this one is new to me), but would certainly go Red this time around if that makes the most sense, and am willing to struggle for a 5000 series since demand is outstripping supply once agian... availability does have its perks however.What are [H]'s recommendations?EDIT: I do not have a Microcenter anywhere close to me unfortunately, so they are out of the picture.