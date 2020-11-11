10900k/10850k vs 5900x: Future proof and 4K gaming

What's the verdict on these 2 CPU's in terms of gaming? I'm planning to upgrade my CPU/Mobo and GPU (likely 6800XT) and am currently gaming on a 4k 120hz monitor.



The 5900x is sold out of course and TBD when most of us will be able to get one however the 10900k/10850k is readily available.

One thing to consider is the 10850k can be had for $399 at microcenter which is cheaper than the 5800x ($450). (10core vs 8core)



For primarily gaming, do you recommend waiting for 5900x to come in stock or do you think the 10900K or 10850k is an OK buy?

I'm water cooling and usually overclock everything to the max possible. With Intel overclocking to 5.2 - 5.3ghz does that make up for the slower IPC?



Not sure if I'd kick myself not going with AMD considering the 5900x pairs well with the 6800XT and gets a boost with Smart Access Memory.



Let me know your thoughts



Thanks