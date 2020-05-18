Intel 3D Packaging Tech Gains Omnidirectionality: Big Strides Made

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,065
Interesting? what's your opinion on this? I keep wondering about the security issues and not packaging shortfalls.
"One of the interesting features of ODI is that all the various options may be mixed and matched as desired and where it makes sense. For example it’s possible to make the base die much larger to encompass multiple top dies in a Type 2 configuration but have the edge dies be in a Type 1 configuration, allowing their power delivery to escape through copper pillars instead.
Intel has been rolling out an impressive number of new packaging technologies covering an array of capabilities and functionalities. It has taken a number of years since their first disclosure of EMIB until production of chips such as Kaby Lake G started rolling out of the line. Given Intel’s initial disclosure of ODI in late 2019, we probably won’t see this technology for another number of years – likely in the 2022/23 timeframe, however as EMIB and Foveros technologies mature, it’s likely that we will see further integration of new capabilities, beyond ODI, accelerating into production at a faster pace.
"
https://fuse.wikichip.org/news/3508...l-3d-packaging-tech-gains-omnidirectionality/
"One of the interesting features of ODI is that all the various options may be mixed and matched as desired and where it makes sense. For example it’s possible to make the base die much larger to encompass multiple top dies in a Type 2 configuration but have the edge dies be in a Type 1 configuration, allowing their power delivery to escape through copper pillars instead.
Intel has been rolling out an impressive number of new packaging technologies covering an array of capabilities and functionalities. It has taken a number of years since their first disclosure of EMIB until production of chips such as Kaby Lake G started rolling out of the line. Given Intel’s initial disclosure of ODI in late 2019, we probably won’t see this technology for another number of years – likely in the 2022/23 timeframe, however as EMIB and Foveros technologies mature, it’s likely that we will see further integration of new capabilities, beyond ODI, accelerating into production at a faster pace.
"
https://fuse.wikichip.org/news/3508...l-3d-packaging-tech-gains-omnidirectionality/