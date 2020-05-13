Intel 3165 No bluetooth...?

Code: rob@box:~$ rfkill list 0: phy0: Wireless LAN Soft blocked: no Hard blocked: no rob@box:~$ lspci | grep -i 3165 0c:00.0 Network controller: Intel Corporation Wireless 3165 (rev 81) rob@box:~$ dmesg | grep -i 3165 [ 0.231658] ACPI: (supports S0 S3 S4 S5) [ 0.269171] pci 0000:0c:00.0: [8086:3165] type 00 class 0x028000 [ 36.757066] iwlwifi 0000:0c:00.0: Detected Intel(R) Dual Band Wireless AC 3165, REV=0x210

I'm on Ubuntu 20.04 with all updates, kernel 5.4.0-29-generic.I am using a spare 3165NGW in a pci-e adapter for wifi with 2 antennas. Wifi works great. Bluetooth (which is supposed to be on this model) doesn't show up anywhere. Motherboard is ASRock Z97 Extreme 6 w/ 32G ram. Since this is a desktop box, no wifi/bluetooth settings in bios.Anyone have this working?With that being said, buying a new adapter (like 95/96xx or AX200) isn't out of the question, but befor eI do that, does anyone have bluetooth+wifi working in those?