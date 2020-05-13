Intel 3165 No bluetooth...?

I'm on Ubuntu 20.04 with all updates, kernel 5.4.0-29-generic.
I am using a spare 3165NGW in a pci-e adapter for wifi with 2 antennas. Wifi works great. Bluetooth (which is supposed to be on this model) doesn't show up anywhere. Motherboard is ASRock Z97 Extreme 6 w/ 32G ram. Since this is a desktop box, no wifi/bluetooth settings in bios.
Anyone have this working?
With that being said, buying a new adapter (like 95/96xx or AX200) isn't out of the question, but befor eI do that, does anyone have bluetooth+wifi working in those?
Code:
rob@box:~$ rfkill list
0: phy0: Wireless LAN
Soft blocked: no
Hard blocked: no
rob@box:~$ lspci | grep -i 3165
0c:00.0 Network controller: Intel Corporation Wireless 3165 (rev 81)
rob@box:~$ dmesg | grep -i 3165
[ 0.231658] ACPI: (supports S0 S3 S4 S5)
[ 0.269171] pci 0000:0c:00.0: [8086:3165] type 00 class 0x028000
[ 36.757066] iwlwifi 0000:0c:00.0: Detected Intel(R) Dual Band Wireless AC 3165, REV=0x210