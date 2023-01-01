Intel 13900KF Serial IO errors

Hi All, I rebuilt my new system with a fresh install of Windows 11 Pro for Workstations . Installed all drivers, no issues. Came home today after being out with family and saw this with multiple beepingAll of my specs are in my signature)
I am also getting an Unknown USB Device error. I have unplugged everything and I am still getting this error. If I uninstall the Serial IO drivers, the errors go away. I also did another fresh install of Windows and the same errors. I did all the defaults on the motherboard (Asus ProArt Creative)
Can't seem to figure this out.
