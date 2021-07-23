Intel 12900K benchmarks leaked

https://www.forbes.com/sites/antony...core-i9-12900k-with-16-cores/?sh=2a706a1055f5
Looks like Oct could be a fun time for HEDT as these new Intel parts should be coming out around the same time as the new Threadrippers are expected, so it's going to come down to platform features it seems.
