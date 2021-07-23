Intel 12900K benchmarks leaked

cpufrost said: When is Intel going to release a true HEDT replacement though?

New threadrippers are supposed to be coming next month?



It would be nice if (Alder Lake) is to Ryzen as was Conroe was to Althon64. ;-) Click to expand...

AMD is supposedly announcing Threadrippers next month with a likely shipping date in Oct, unless they don't in which case I may have to settle for a Zen 2 based one which I don't want to do but I can't put off the project much longer.My existing workstation is falling apart not to mention too hot and noisy, I need something that I can do my work from but also restore backups to, to test they are valid for one but also work as an air-gapped backup in the event of a crypto attack. The new servers upstairs are too different from my workstation for it to be a viable test and the backup restores fail because of architectural differences and not because of any other possible reasons at this stage.Any of the new Xeon-W's or Threadrippers will do nicely for that, as its mostly storage speeds that are going to be the deciding factor for me