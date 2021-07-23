Intel 12900K benchmarks leaked

RPGWiZaRD

RPGWiZaRD

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 24, 2009
Messages
1,185
That's it, looks like this 9700K CPU will have a short lifespan in my current system.
 
C

cpufrost

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 28, 2020
Messages
110
Lakados said:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/antony...core-i9-12900k-with-16-cores/?sh=2a706a1055f5
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/leaked-intel-12900k-benchmark-outperforms-amd-5950x/

Looks like Oct could be a fun time for HEDT as these new Intel parts should be coming out around the same time as the new Threadrippers are expected, so it's going to come down to platform features it seems.
Click to expand...
When is Intel going to release a true HEDT replacement though?
New threadrippers are supposed to be coming next month?

It would be nice if (Alder Lake) is to Ryzen as was Conroe was to Althon64. ;-)
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
4,158
cpufrost said:
When is Intel going to release a true HEDT replacement though?
New threadrippers are supposed to be coming next month?

It would be nice if (Alder Lake) is to Ryzen as was Conroe was to Althon64. ;-)
Click to expand...
AMD is supposedly announcing Threadrippers next month with a likely shipping date in Oct, unless they don't in which case I may have to settle for a Zen 2 based one which I don't want to do but I can't put off the project much longer.

My existing workstation is falling apart not to mention too hot and noisy, I need something that I can do my work from but also restore backups to, to test they are valid for one but also work as an air-gapped backup in the event of a crypto attack. The new servers upstairs are too different from my workstation for it to be a viable test and the backup restores fail because of architectural differences and not because of any other possible reasons at this stage.

Any of the new Xeon-W's or Threadrippers will do nicely for that, as its mostly storage speeds that are going to be the deciding factor for me
 
C

cpufrost

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 28, 2020
Messages
110
3970X is great still and if you need the lanes and memory there's Threadripper Pro. The Sage board is quite the show in that regard. I would be interested in Zen3 based Threadripper Pros in 32 core flavor personally. I just build a 5950 system around a Gigabyte Aorus Master with PBO enabled and it's a beast. 128GB DDR4 3200 without any issues whatsoever. It's literally silent aside from 3090 squealing in certain apps. :)

One thing's for sure, Intel cannot keep Xeon W prices in the stratosphere with AMD doing its thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top