Intel 10th Gen rebuild/Uprade Help

Howdy, [H].My current build is as follows:i7-10700Gigabyte H470 AORUS PRO AXCorsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-2933 CL16TEAMGROUP MP34 1 TB M.2-2280 NVMEEVGA GeForce RTX 3060 TiPhanteks Enthoo EVOLVThe build itself has been... meh. I've built several machines before, and this one has had the most gremlins out of all of them as the system frequently hangs or freezes. Long story short, I really want to scrap it and move to SFF build.It seems like I'm sort of in a shit place in terms of the current hardware cycle. I am not really sold on 12th gen intel due to the socket pressure issue, AM5 is a few months out, and we're now transitioning away from DDR4. While I love the value proposition AMD brings, I use Quicksync quite a bit on my main machine despite having a GPU.Can anyone offer some insight into the pros/cons of rebuilding now vs. later? I have specced out like 6 systems in pcpartpicker and feel like there's really no clear or obvious path forward.Case-wise, I've been eying the Phantex Evolv Shift XT. I would honestly rather build with mATX, but there aren't any solid cases that match the Shift XT in size.