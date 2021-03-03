Intel 10th Gen cpus on sale!!

Intel Core i5-10600k on sale for 175.99 at B&H. (6c/12t)

Intel Core i5-10900k on sale for 399.99 at B&H. (10c/20t)



You can go straight to B&H website or find the deal on slickdeals.net. Quite a good sell if needing a current processor, though assuming they are on sale to clear shelf for the 11th gen coming out later this month.