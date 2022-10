I am on Windows 11 with 0 issues on a 5950X on an X570 chipset. I would go with Windows 11. If you do not want the extra security features like VBS (which eat maybe 3~5% performance), then you can simply disable them and forget about it once it is installed.



Comparing my CPU and gaming benchmarks of Windows 10 vs. Windows 11, things perform exactly the same for me. Actually, because I did a fresh install, Windows 11 performed slightly better in some games, but within a margin of reboot error IMO.



For me, having AutoHDR is awesome and worth it. Since i have been using Windows 11 for about a month, I have come to enjoy it.