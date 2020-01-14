Installing M.2 Sata

Hello,



I wanted to use a M.2 drive on one of my builds for the first time this week. I've used 2.5" ssds for the last several years.



Got myself a Crucial MX500 SATA, popped it into my new ASRock B450M Pro4. Fired it up and Bios doesn't see the drive. Removed and reseated. Still didn't see it. The activity led on the drive glowed steady when installed. Tried it in the nvme M2 (for giggles) and nothing. Tried playing around with screw tensions. Nothing.



Finally, took it out, reseated again, and this time it fired up and bios now sees the drive. Activity led light this time stayed off until actual drive activity.



My question. Are these M2 drive installs fickle?

