Instagram Founders Leave Facebook

[H]ard|Gawd





The New York Times reports that Instagram's co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, are leaving Facebook. Facebook bought Instagram for a cool $1 Billion way back in 2012, and the platforms have remained more or less separate ever since then. The departure seemed relatively amicable when the New York Times broke the story, but now other sources are saying that things may not be so rosy. Bloomberg's anonymous sources, for example, claim that the co-founders were "frustrated with an uptick in day-to-day involvement by Zuckerberg, who has become more reliant on Instagram in planning for Facebook’s future."

Facebook shares fell 2.2 percent, to $161.70, at 9:44 a.m. in New York. Meanwhile, Snap Inc. rose about 2 percent, amid speculation that the company can take advantage of Facebook’s woes. For years, Systrom and Krieger were able to amicably resist certain Facebook product initiatives that they felt went against their vision, while leaning on Facebook for resources, infrastructure and engineering talent. A new leader may not be able to keep the same balance, or may be more willing to make changes that help the overall company at the expense of some of Instagram’s unique qualities.
 
W

WBurchnall






In before, "But but but, muh half naked chicks showing off their ass and women working out in revealing tops and skin tight yoga pants."

If Instagram does get ruined by Zuckerberg, the world won't have lost anything except a growing source of vanity, nihilism and narcissism in our youth

It's not like we'd lost an important and useful educational resource like Wikipedia.

There's no shortage of other places to go for softcore content which is pretty much 95 percent of Instagram. Google image hot (personal preference) and you've got a new Instagram. The other 5 percent being vacation photos and hiking photos. Last I remember watching slides of vacation photos was a meme of torture in the 80s and 90s TV and movies. Has that changed?
 
G

greenman






Good. Now they can go start a new social network and bring a competitor to Instagram.

Even if you don't use social media, competition is good for everyone.
 

D

Dead Parrot






Good plan. Bail now before the Congressional hearings, new laws, and lawsuits become like a swarm of ticks slowly bleeding FB/Instagram dry. Besides, no more having to say 'Yes Lord' to His Highness Zuckerberg.
 
