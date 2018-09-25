Instagram Founders Leave Facebook

In before, "But but but, muh half naked chicks showing off their ass and women working out in revealing tops and skin tight yoga pants."



If Instagram does get ruined by Zuckerberg, the world won't have lost anything except a growing source of vanity, nihilism and narcissism in our youth



It's not like we'd lost an important and useful educational resource like Wikipedia.



There's no shortage of other places to go for softcore content which is pretty much 95 percent of Instagram. Google image hot (personal preference) and you've got a new Instagram. The other 5 percent being vacation photos and hiking photos. Last I remember watching slides of vacation photos was a meme of torture in the 80s and 90s TV and movies. Has that changed?