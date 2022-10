Insane GPU prices in 2022 WTF?

Look at the prices of the new generation CPUs from AMD and Intel, the prices on those really aren't much higher than the last 3 to 4 years, basically only going up approx. 25% tops over 4 years, so a RTX-4080 16GB should realistically be at $989 tops. Or past trends putting it $899, but yes with inflation maybe $999, but NOT $1,200.i9900k launched @ $475 in 2019i10900k launched @ $488 in 2020i11900k launched @ $539 in 2021i12900k launched @ $589 in 2021i13900k launching @ $599 in 2022