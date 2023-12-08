Infocom Z-code Interpreters rediscovered and posted to Github

https://blog.zarfhome.com/2023/11/infocom-interpreters

https://github.com/erkyrath/infocom-zcode-terps

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023...ools-for-zork-and-other-games-have-been-found

Infocom's legendary porting tools source code has been rediscovered and somewhat questionably posted to Github, Activision is the owner of the Infocom IP so it is now Microsoft's and so is Github, but the guy who posted the code doesn't have permission to, and is still in talks with Microsoft to get it out there, they just jumped the gun a little.
 
