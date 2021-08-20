Infinity Reference 253 and R12 speakers 60% off

Towers are $149 each and the R12 is $169 each. That's shipped. You will not get a better deal for a new 2.1 or 2.2 setup that will blow you away. I have had two of the R12 for a while now. Not the top of the line but you could easily spend a lot more for the same sound. They do the job though. I do not really miss the movie theater with one of each of these coffee table sized subs on each side of the couch.I just ordered the 253 speakers. So I can't say how they sound. However, short of lacking bass impact (hence the R12) folks really rave about them. Comparing them to Revels which their parts and design are derived from. Pull the fucking trigger. Life is too short for crappy sound.