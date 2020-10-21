Inexpensive X570 MB for 5000 series and ECC

Hello,I see people casually dropping 400-500 bucks on a mobo but to me this is inconceivable. It seems to me the Asrock range has good models for reasonable prices, basically any board in the range with 4 DIMM would be suitable for my use, and I might go for up to the Taichi price wise (I see it at 285€ in Europe). I will put a 5900X on it, or maybe a 5950X. Watercooled.I need 64GB ECC on it. Asrock clearly says it supports ECC, and there is also a table about frequencies vs number of sticks, and ranks :I just learned about "rank interleaving". So I'm wondering if I go for 4*16GB single or dual rank, or 2*32GB dual rank, for best performance. 3200MHz. Memory I can find is Kingston or Micron.Any ideas/experiences are welcome (with Zen 2 too, of course).