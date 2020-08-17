Help finding compatible ECC RAM for B450M-A

Asus Prime B450M-A

Currently I'm using 1x16GB of CORSAIR Vengeance LPX DDR4 3000 CMK16GX4M1B3000C15. This boots well.

My first attempt was with 1x16GB Supermicro (M393A2K40CB2-CTD) ECC DDR4 2666 Model MEM-DR416L-SL04-ER26. This did not boot.

My second attempt was with 1x16GB and 2x16GB Kingston ECC DDR4 2133 Model KVR21R15D4/16. I was more confident this would work given the slower speed and many reviews. Unfortunately it did not.

Hi All,I have anmobo w/ a Ryzen 3600. I'd really like to run ECC memory, but I'm having trouble finding 16GB sticks that are compatible.IdeallyI don't like to have to return items as it costs the business money and both of us time. I'm hoping my next order will be a success.I do realize I may have to settle for 2x8GB ECC, but the more memory I can get the better!Thanks for readingEdit: Seems like Kingston KSM26ED8/16ME 16GB DDR4 2666 is promising looking at what some have run on other Ryzen boards. It's just a bit pricey, like double the price!