ecco said: That sounds interesting, I might give it a go. Is it as simple as just screwing the legs into the laminate, no extra modifications needed? Click to expand...

You got it - nice thing about the 'Ikea Desk hack' is that you can add to it easily later on if you require more space/drawers. The biggest thing to make sure is to use Ikea's 'countertop', preferably the 1.5" thickness. Their Saljan seems like a good choice. The standard size is pretty narrow (25.5"), but they also have a larger 'kitchen island' size if you require more depth.I also saw hardware stores (ie: Lowe's, Home Depot, etc) carry similar laminate countertops, but they seemed to be priced higher. More variety in designs, though (ie: you want a darker looking 'wood').I found an old video of a guy putting one together (Youtube has better quality videos out there, but this guy actually showed the legs being screwed on).