Indecisive on M.2 Nvme Pcie

I can't decide on a SSD for my build - the motherboard will have pcie 4.0 x4 - but, should I bother getting a pcie 4.0 drive?
I am trying to budget the entire build - and the high performance pcie 4.0 are considerably more expensive? $50 more at least? Is that considered a lot more expensive?
Anyway, I still want to buy an 'expensive' case - and 64 GB RAM and it's gonna be tough to squeeze it in. $50 more might help?
Well, these are the SSDs - I am looking at.
* SN570
* SN770
* A2000
* 980
Which one should I pick? In terms of prices $$: A2000 < SN570 < 980 < 770
(Edit: All are 1tb - I assume I should get at least 1tb for an OS drive?)
I think, only the WD SN770 is pcie 4.0 (x4). The rest are PCIe 3.0. If there's any other options - I am not sure - I think there were some that looked good but were out of stock or had high import/delivery fees. So, I had to look at others.
