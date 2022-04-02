Indecisive on M.2 Nvme Pcie

I can't decide on a SSD for my build - the motherboard will have pcie 4.0 x4 - but, should I bother getting a pcie 4.0 drive?I am trying to budget the entire build - and the high performance pcie 4.0 are considerably more expensive? $50 more at least? Is that considered a lot more expensive?Anyway, I still want to buy an 'expensive' case - and 64 GB RAM and it's gonna be tough to squeeze it in. $50 more might help?Well, these are the SSDs - I am looking at.* SN570* SN770* A2000* 980Which one should I pick? In terms of prices $$: A2000 < SN570 < 980 < 770(Edit: All are 1tb - I assume I should get at least 1tb for an OS drive?)I think, only the WD SN770 is pcie 4.0 (x4). The rest are PCIe 3.0. If there's any other options - I am not sure - I think there were some that looked good but were out of stock or had high import/delivery fees. So, I had to look at others.