Importing W10 Hyper-V VM's into VMWare Workstation Pro 16

Bought WP16 to do this on a new machine and assumed I could use the standalone converter, couldn't find it, googled a bit more and found that it's been deprecated.
What I'm trying to do is to migrate some regular ol' W10 Hyper-V VM's into Workstation 16 Pro on another machine. The exported machines predictably aren't recognised for import and all the search hits reference the tool that's no longer available. I also followed a Stackexchange thread on it and it kind of petered out on where to get the tool after the fact, not another way to do it.
Any ideas?
