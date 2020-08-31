Imminent power supply failure?

My desktop computer has a Seasonic X-850-KM3 that is 5 years old. Last week, the computer wouldn't boot; nothing happened when I pressed the on switch. Using the 30-second discharge tip, it came on and ran just fine. I ran a number of stress tests, and all ran perfectly, good temps, no restarts. The next morning, wouldn't turn on again. The 30-second discharge allowed me to boot up.



It was recommended that I switch the power supply from hybrid mode to normal mode. Since doing that, I've not had an issue...at least, no issue for the last few days. Boot-ups have been fine. Haven't needed to do the 30-second discharge.



The question is: Is the power supply itself starting to fail...and should I replace it? Or can I safely assume that something is just wrong with the hybrid mode of the PS and if I remain in normal mode, I'll be okay. I don't understand exactly why this has happened so am unable to make a decision. Any thoughts?