IMG CXT GPU - Imagination Technology's New GPU

Imagination technologies (Power VR essentially) announced their new GPU architecture (IP really) with hardware ray tracing using their PowerVR Photon architecture . Pretty much aimed at mobile and automotive, but could be scaled to more (They say up to 9 TFLOPS of FP32 rasterised performance and over 7.2GRay/s of ray traced performance)
Kind of interesting if nothing else, I didn't really think anyone was using their A/B series they had released over the past few years, at least in common devices (Licensing stuff to Apple seems like a good way for profit), but neat to see them kicking out architectures every year.
https://www.imaginationtech.com/graphics-processors/img-cxt-gpu/
Specs per core/Capabilities page
