Images in conversations

Hello -
I wanted to see if I was missing something. Is it possible to ad an image to a conversation?
I see what appears to be a picture icon, but it seems to only allow an http:\\ link.
I also checked the +Camera icon and it seems to only allow media from a website, like youtube or something.
I've tried on both my phone and computer.
Thanks for any info you can provide.
I wanted to see if I was missing something. Is it possible to ad an image to a conversation?
I see what appears to be a picture icon, but it seems to only allow an http:\\ link.
I also checked the +Camera icon and it seems to only allow media from a website, like youtube or something.
I've tried on both my phone and computer.
Thanks for any info you can provide.