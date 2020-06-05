Images in conversations

J

Jarod888

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
2,483
Hello -

I wanted to see if I was missing something. Is it possible to ad an image to a conversation?

I see what appears to be a picture icon, but it seems to only allow an http:\\ link.

I also checked the +Camera icon and it seems to only allow media from a website, like youtube or something.

I've tried on both my phone and computer.

Thanks for any info you can provide.
 
R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,628
on computer, drag and drop photos to the edit box. On mobile, use the attach files button.
 
