I'm back, sort of

Hi Everyone,



Since its been a while i just thought i'd let you know whats been going on, why i have been absent and the state of my boxen.



So as some of you know I am in the UK, specifically the channel islands which are about 100 miles off the south coast, so theer's always a time difference between when i am on and when most of you guys are on. I also get engrossed in something very easily so if i'm playing a game or watching a series on tv i tend to get about everything else. I also work as a logistics manager for one of the local food retailers so December is extremely busy for us so i've had even less free time than usual.



October was taken up with Holiday and 2 weeks away with work and i always shut my rigs down when i am away, before then i was away in July and never got round to switching the boxen on when i got back.



As to the boxen well I usually run 2, eaxch with 2 gpu's of varying ages, from a 1070 to a 3070 LHR. One rig is my old 1920x daily driver and thats currently working just fine with the 3070 and a 2070 in it. The other box has been a nightmare for months. I was using a Z87WS with a low power xeon in it but a couple of the power stages are now fried and so that mobo is dead. I swapped it with a B450 strix gaming 2 that i had from a abandoned build lying around so i used that successfully for about a 8 months. When i came back from vacation and work travel at the end of october i powered it up but it just kept shutting down, at first i thought it ws teh 1070 dying as just teh 1080 in there worked just fine for a couple of weeks but then it died. Left it off as it was now December and finally got back to it today.



The 1080 works fine but the rig shut down after 10 minutes witrh the check PSU light on. Thinking it was the PSU i have just pulled all the cables, while untying the motherboard 8pin from teh back of teh case i noticed something on the back of the mobo. Closer inspection found some clear gel substance oosing out from under the heatsink for teh power delivery system so i suspect that that mobo is also dead, furtehr isnpection will be made tomorrow as i am at a friend's Birthday bash in just over an hour.



Worst case is that for the challenge i will only have 1 rig as i doubt a new PUS and Mobo will arrive in time. I'm not trusting that PSU anymore, thats 2 mobo's its burnt up in a year.



Thats it for know, a further update tomorrow.