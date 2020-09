IKEA Partners with ASUS' Republic of Gamers Brand for Gaming Furniture

Source: https://www.engadget.com/ikea-asus-rog-gaming-furniture-091759480.html Not going to lie, looking around my home office and 7 out of the 10 furniture pieces in here are IKEA. Watching this with a bit of interest, but I'm not one to get hyped about IKEA gaming furniture.Hoping that IKEA doesn't turn out "racing-style" gaming chairs with ROG badges, complete with seat belt harnesses and lateral G bolstering.