If you had $1500 to spend on a monitor set up what would it be?

I’m just curious what everyone would get if they had $1500 to spend.
Would you get 1 curved ultra wide or would you get 2 or 3 31”4k’s?

So this is my spot, I have a budget of $1500 and I’m just looking at all options.
The rig its on is an i9 64gb ram 2080ti, so its got a little power for any display.
 
I'd get the OLED CX 48, but that's just me. Personally not keen on Ultrawides or multi-monitor setups. All the IPS monitors I've used are just awful when it comes to viewing angles (leading to a "glowing" effect in the corners and edges), and I've heard VA exhibits similar issues, so throwing in extra angles with the ultra-wide or multiple monitors and the issue gets compounded.
 
