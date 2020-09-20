If you had $1500 to spend on a monitor set up what would it be?

I’m just curious what everyone would get if they had $1500 to spend.
Would you get 1 curved ultra wide or would you get 2 or 3 31”4k’s?
So this is my spot, I have a budget of $1500 and I’m just looking at all options.
The rig its on is an i9 64gb ram 2080ti, so its got a little power for any display.
