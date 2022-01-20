If video card output no signal / black screen, re-seat it, try switching RAM

If you have issue with a video card not displaying anything or computer starting and stopping continuously in couple of seconds succession here are ideas and what helped:



I may have confused it, but i hope i remember right what i did



What i have tried and FAILED :

It happened to me that i have connected secondary HDD and computer ran couple of seconds, then shutdown and again ran couple of seconds and repeat.

So i was thinking if i have connected drive to overloaded branch of the PSU, so used different branch, no not helped. I have disconnected drive, still the issue.

Tried to switch RAM modules (meaning just changing order) (i had some BSOD issue earlier that people suggested can be caused by memory), i remember touching GPU.

I see that GPU outputs no signal to monitor. I have tried to re-seat the graphic card already.

I have tried different graphic card. Still no luck (even this GPU later worked in different MB) - maybe i tested without RAM and GPU needs some system RAM.

Monitor was OK, it shown output from other PC on same input port. Tried different cable/port of graphic card.

I have tried different PSU, it NOT worked to launch computer (even it worked on this computer a few months back and it worked later on different motherboard)

Obviously tried to remove all drives.



WHAT HELPED was to try different motherboard on which i have tested video card and PSU and confirmed that it is working/not faulty and saved myself time/money replacing it.

ISSUE WAS SOLVED by either: re-seating the graphic card or by placing RAM modules in different order.



I have found that you should have some RAM (on my video card box was mentioned minimum 4GB) in order for graphic card to work, else it not even spin the fan on it.