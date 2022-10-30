Ideal GPU tier pricing.

I’m wondering what retail price points users here consider a “reasonable value” for different tiers of new graphics cards. I’m not talking about any specific cards currently available, but generally about “classes” of cards. For simplicity I will be using the following names to describe the different tiers.



Halo cards: RTX xx90, RX x9xx

Flagship cards: RTX xx80, RX x8xx

Mainstream cards: RTX xx70, RX x7xx

Entry level cards: RTX xx60, RX x6xx



I’m interested to see how the years of GPU scarcity have altered people’s perception. Of course every generation of cards will have differing “bang for the buck” at different tiers, so this is a very general discussion.



My thoughts are as follows:



Halo: $900

Flagship: $600

Mainstream: $400

Entry: $200



I feel like Halo cards generally demand a premium for maximum performance, but usually not enough performance uplift to justify the price. Flagship cards will provide most of the performance of a Halo card at a price that makes a lot more sense. Mainstream and Entry level cards provide incrementally less performance, but at a much easier price to swallow for most. The best “bang for the buck” usually falls into Mainstream or Entry, the 3080 being a notable recent exception.



I’ve found myself usually tending towards the Mainstream cards, but inflated prices have made that feel like far less of a value lately. Now that real GPU scarcity is over, and artificial scarcity can only last so long, I’m hoping this will give me some insight on where prices will settle eventually.