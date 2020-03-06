erek
Installing now!
"Here are the official patch notes for iCUE v3.25.60:
iCUE v3.25.60 Patch Notes::
https://downloads.corsair.com/Files/CUE/iCUESetup_3.26.95_release.msi
- iCUE now supports Windows Spatial Sound so users can enable their own audio surround sound solutions. Please note that if Spatial Sound is enabled, iCUE EQ and Surround Sound options are disabled. For more information related to spatial sound, please visit this link: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/win.../spatial-sound.
- Resolved an issue with security related to our service and drivers
- Audio Visualizer from LS100 is now available for all RGB Fans and Strips. This is a new lighting pattern that will match the volume frequency in Windows
- Resolved an issue with iCUE not detecting devices on B450 Chipsets
- Profiles with Lighting Effects are now cross compatible between Platinum Series and PRO XT Hydro Coolers
- Resolved various other minor bugs and issues"
