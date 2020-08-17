erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,952
"Infusing AI into the Enterprise Hybrid Cloud to Drive Deeper Insights
As AI continues to be more and more embedded into business applications in transactional and analytical workflows, AI inferencing is becoming central to enterprise applications. The IBM POWER10 processor is designed to enhance in-core AI inferencing capability without requiring additional specialized hardware.
With an embedded Matrix Math Accelerator, the IBM POWER10 processor is expected to achieve 10x, 15x, and 20x faster AI inference for FP32, BFloat16 and INT8 calculations respectively to improve performance for enterprise AI inference workloads as compared to IBM POWER9,2 helping enterprises take the AI models they trained and put them to work in the field. With IBM's broad portfolio of AI software, IBM POWER10 is expected to help infuse AI workloads into typical enterprise applications to glean more impactful insights from data.
Building the Enterprise Hybrid Cloud of the Future
With hardware co-optimized for Red Hat OpenShift, IBM POWER10-based servers will deliver the future of the hybrid cloud when they become available in the second half of 2021. Samsung Electronics will manufacture the IBM POWER10 processor, combining Samsung's industry-leading semiconductor manufacturing technology with IBM's CPU designs.
Read more about how IBM POWER10 is expected to impact the enterprise hybrid cloud market, here: https://newsroom.ibm.com/Stephen-Leonard-POWER10."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271065/ibm-reveals-next-generation-ibm-power10-processor
As AI continues to be more and more embedded into business applications in transactional and analytical workflows, AI inferencing is becoming central to enterprise applications. The IBM POWER10 processor is designed to enhance in-core AI inferencing capability without requiring additional specialized hardware.
With an embedded Matrix Math Accelerator, the IBM POWER10 processor is expected to achieve 10x, 15x, and 20x faster AI inference for FP32, BFloat16 and INT8 calculations respectively to improve performance for enterprise AI inference workloads as compared to IBM POWER9,2 helping enterprises take the AI models they trained and put them to work in the field. With IBM's broad portfolio of AI software, IBM POWER10 is expected to help infuse AI workloads into typical enterprise applications to glean more impactful insights from data.
Building the Enterprise Hybrid Cloud of the Future
With hardware co-optimized for Red Hat OpenShift, IBM POWER10-based servers will deliver the future of the hybrid cloud when they become available in the second half of 2021. Samsung Electronics will manufacture the IBM POWER10 processor, combining Samsung's industry-leading semiconductor manufacturing technology with IBM's CPU designs.
Read more about how IBM POWER10 is expected to impact the enterprise hybrid cloud market, here: https://newsroom.ibm.com/Stephen-Leonard-POWER10."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271065/ibm-reveals-next-generation-ibm-power10-processor