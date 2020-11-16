I9-9900k with multiple GPUS running

micromatt253

Is there any reason why a i9-9900k is running so slow? I bought it used from eBay and my work computer that has a Ryzen 7 2700x is running much smoother than it. All the benchmarks tell me that it is a fantastic machine, but everything that I do on it is sluggish including opening Photoshop, opening file explorer, using the web, ect... Here are the specs of the machine. Nothing has been overclocked besides the GPUS when I am playing games.

-2 Sapphire AMD RX 5700 XTS Crossfire GPUS
-i9-9900 k CPU (used)
-ASUS b365M Pro 4 Motherboard(used)
-Samsung 860 EVO 500gb SSD Boot Drive
-Corsair 16gb DDR4 2666MHz RAM (4x4gb)

I really thought this machine was going to be amazing and it has fallen through on all expectations. Here is what I have done to try and remedy the issue.

-Updated windows and gpus
-cleared system cache
-system file check
-Optimized drives
-Installed Samsung magician app
-disabled start up apps that are not needed

I am ready to just sell the thing and go back to AMD but I was wondering if you guys could give me other suggestions before I do - Any help is greatly appreciated.
 
vegeta535

Did it come with windows already installed? If so I would just nuke it and reinstall everything from scratch. Something is borked there. That system should be a solid performer. The MB is kinda suspect for a 9900k also. Check the bios and make sure the settings are correct for your ram and stuff. Check your temps and make sure you are not over heating.
 
Bowman15

Reload the OS and start fresh...also see if there are any bios updates.
 
vegeta535 said:
Did it come with windows already installed? If so I would just nuke it and reinstall everything from scratch. Something is borked there. That system should be a solid performer. The MB is kinda suspect for a 9900k also.
If I have to replace the MB I am gonna switch back to AMD because it has never failed me.
Bowman15 said:
Reload the OS and start fresh...
Okay I will try this - Should I install on my 128gb M2 drive? It looks like my SSD is underperforming on my benchmarks.
 
micromatt253 said:
If I have to replace the MB I am gonna switch back to AMD because it has never failed me.

Okay I will try this - Should I install on my 128gb M2 drive? It looks like my SSD is underperforming on my benchmarks.
I am not saying the MB is bad just that it is very low end and probably holding back the CPU a bit. I would try a fresh reinstall first. The 128gb is underperforming how? Is it slower then it is rated or just slower then the other drive? What drive is it?
 
vegeta535 said:
I am not saying the MB is bad just that it is very low end and probably holding back the CPU a bit. I would try a fresh reinstall first. The 128gb is underperforming how? Is it slower then it is rated or just slower then the other drive? What drive is it?
The 500gb SSD compared to the same model benchmark tests looks like it is under-performing is what I am saying - it is in the 50th percentile. I have a 128gb M2 drive that I am going to run windows on that is running very smooth that I will install the clean OS on.
 
DooKey

If your SSD is full or near full it will perform poorly.

Also, what kind of HSF are you using? Maybe it isn't seated well and your CPU is throttling.
 
