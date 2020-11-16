I9-9900k with multiple GPUS running

Is there any reason why a i9-9900k is running so slow? I bought it used from eBay and my work computer that has a Ryzen 7 2700x is running much smoother than it. All the benchmarks tell me that it is a fantastic machine, but everything that I do on it is sluggish including opening Photoshop, opening file explorer, using the web, ect... Here are the specs of the machine. Nothing has been overclocked besides the GPUS when I am playing games.



-2 Sapphire AMD RX 5700 XTS Crossfire GPUS

-i9-9900 k CPU (used)

-ASUS b365M Pro 4 Motherboard(used)

-Samsung 860 EVO 500gb SSD Boot Drive

-Corsair 16gb DDR4 2666MHz RAM (4x4gb)



I really thought this machine was going to be amazing and it has fallen through on all expectations. Here is what I have done to try and remedy the issue.



-Updated windows and gpus

-cleared system cache

-system file check

-Optimized drives

-Installed Samsung magician app

-disabled start up apps that are not needed



I am ready to just sell the thing and go back to AMD but I was wondering if you guys could give me other suggestions before I do - Any help is greatly appreciated.