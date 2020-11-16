I9-9900k with multiple GPUS running

micromatt253
Is there any reason why a i9-9900k is running so slow? I bought it used from eBay and my work computer that has a Ryzen 7 2700x is running much smoother than it. All the benchmarks tell me that it is a fantastic machine, but everything that I do on it is sluggish including opening Photoshop, opening file explorer, using the web, ect... Here are the specs of the machine. Nothing has been overclocked besides the GPUS when I am playing games.
-2 Sapphire AMD RX 5700 XTS Crossfire GPUS
-i9-9900 k CPU (used)
-ASUS b365M Pro 4 Motherboard(used)
-Samsung 860 EVO 500gb SSD Boot Drive
-Corsair 16gb DDR4 2666MHz RAM (4x4gb)
I really thought this machine was going to be amazing and it has fallen through on all expectations. Here is what I have done to try and remedy the issue.
-Updated windows and gpus
-cleared system cache
-system file check
-Optimized drives
-Installed Samsung magician app
-disabled start up apps that are not needed
I am ready to just sell the thing and go back to AMD but I was wondering if you guys could give me other suggestions before I do - Any help is greatly appreciated.
