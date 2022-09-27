i9-13900K benchmark leak?

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,974
auntjemima said:
What a weird way to say a competitive company released information at the same time as another like all companies do, every time.
Click to expand...
That’s my point it was a “leak” they can’t put out anything official so they float a teaser out there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top