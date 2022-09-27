i9-13900K benchmark leak?

https://www.cpubenchmark.net/singleThread.html
Not bad numbers. Suspicious that those leak right when the Ryzen reviews start coming out...
Not bad numbers. Suspicious that those leak right when the Ryzen reviews start coming out...
What a weird way to say a competitive company released information at the same time as another like all companies do, every time.https://www.cpubenchmark.net/singleThread.html
Not bad numbers. Suspicious that those leak right when the Ryzen reviews start coming out...
That’s my point it was a “leak” they can’t put out anything official so they float a teaser out there.What a weird way to say a competitive company released information at the same time as another like all companies do, every time.