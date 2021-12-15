I9 12900K - Air Cooling Overclockin/Benchmarking?

I’m new to overclocking and have a few questions.





1) What is the best overclock and benchmarking a user has done with air cooling on i9-12900K?



2) Is it possible to use the best air cooler to overclock/benchmark the 12900K without undervolting?



3) Which is the best overall air cooler that will give the lowest cooling temperatures and will be compatible with:



- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F

- MSI Z690 CARBON / FORCE