i7-9700k $269

Just like the title says the i7-9700k is $269.00 at b/h https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1435918-REG/intel_bx80684i79700k_core_i7_9700k_3_6_ghz.html
Also at Best Buy for a dollar more https://www.bestbuy.com/site/intel-...=198&refdomain=pcpartpicker.com&skuId=6302021
Was the same price at Amazon but is sold out. The 9th gen doesn't have hyper threading and this is an 8 core 8 thread processor. But when comparing to other current gen cpus, it still beats most for gaming but also keeps up in other tasks. Great price for a high performance cpu.
