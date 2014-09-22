i7 5930K, safe voltage with safe temp.

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 3,534
Hi,
this saturday I will build my new rig with the i7 5930K.
I would like to push the OC while maintaining safe voltage and temperature for a 24/h use.
I will use a Corsair H80i, very good cooler but not as high end as H100i or custom water loop.
Can I push this CPU to 1.3V while maintaining a temperature near 75c?
I want to remain under 80c in summer with 30c room temperature.
Is safe to run the CPU at 1.3?
What clock and what temperature should I expect from 1.3?
And what from 1.250?
