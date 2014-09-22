i7 5930K, safe voltage with safe temp.

Hi,
this saturday I will build my new rig with the i7 5930K.

I would like to push the OC while maintaining safe voltage and temperature for a 24/h use.
I will use a Corsair H80i, very good cooler but not as high end as H100i or custom water loop.

Can I push this CPU to 1.3V while maintaining a temperature near 75c?
I want to remain under 80c in summer with 30c room temperature.

Is safe to run the CPU at 1.3?
What clock and what temperature should I expect from 1.3?
And what from 1.250?
 
that you will really know with your chip, you may receive a good overclocker that require low voltage to certain speed or a bad that require just too much voltage for any speed bump over stock, every chip its different in the matter of voltages and speed. how much want you to overclock the chip?.. as a very very generally idea that chip for 4.5ghz will require between 1.26v and 1.30v.. with 1.25v you will range from 4.3 to 4.4 depending on the chip and settings used.. offset voltages are the safest way to overclock but you also have to play with LLC and PLL.. if you want the maximum cooling efficiency with that cooler be sure to mount as intake, at 30C room you could be easily over 80C so you have to be careful and start lower, 4.0ghz then 4.2, then 4.4 and so on until find your chip sweet spot in voltage/temperature.
 
I have my 5930K at 4.4GHz using 1.275V and it stays at around 68*-74*C on Prime95. It is cooled with a H100i. I didn't play with the LLC/PLL... I don't even know what they do :p

My guess is I could reach 4.5GHz with 1.3V, but I wanted to keep it safe and not put such an expensive CPU at too much a risk of dying.
 
KillerFry said:
I have my 5930K at 4.4GHz using 1.275V and it stays at around 68*-74*C on Prime95. It is cooled with a H100i. I didn't play with the LLC/PLL... I don't even know what they do :p

My guess is I could reach 4.5GHz with 1.3V, but I wanted to keep it safe and not put such an expensive CPU at too much a risk of dying.
you are out of risk at 1.3v.. anyway you can toy a bit with offset voltages and avoid any risk.. at will be only at such voltage under heavy loads..
 
KillerFry said:
I have my 5930K at 4.4GHz using 1.275V and it stays at around 68*-74*C on Prime95. It is cooled with a H100i. I didn't play with the LLC/PLL... I don't even know what they do :p

My guess is I could reach 4.5GHz with 1.3V, but I wanted to keep it safe and not put such an expensive CPU at too much a risk of dying.
Very good result.
 
KillerFry said:
I have my 5930K at 4.4GHz using 1.275V and it stays at around 68*-74*C on Prime95. It is cooled with a H100i. I didn't play with the LLC/PLL... I don't even know what they do :p

My guess is I could reach 4.5GHz with 1.3V, but I wanted to keep it safe and not put such an expensive CPU at too much a risk of dying.
my 5930K don't go over 4.2GHz with prime 28.x (AVX2) at 1.275V.
so 4.4 at that vcore is very great.
what is your motherboard?
do you changed vcore only?

are you using prime 28.x or older?
 
sblantipodi said:
my 5930K don't go over 4.2GHz with prime 28.x (AVX2) at 1.275V.
so 4.4 at that vcore is very great.
what is your motherboard?
do you changed vcore only?

are you using prime 28.x or older?
prime95 will fry your CPU soon =D..
 
sblantipodi said:
it's the only way to see if an OC is stable in few minutes.
not necessary.. you can pass 24hours prime, 50 IBT passes, 24 hours of IXTU and still crash in the first 5 minutes of any game or real world work usage.. in the other hands you can fail P95 in 2 minutos and then being able to play 5 continuous hours of gaming and hours of rendering/processing.. so its not a definitive test.. hell even some haswell chips fail at stock settings with p95.. with even voltage in auto at over 1.4v..
 
I resume my PC settings:
i7 5930K, Asus X99 Deluxe, 0904 BIOS, Windows 8.1

stress test, AIDA64, Prime 95 28.x for no more than 30 seconds, x264, 3d mark.

4.2GHz 127MHzx33 (using XMP Corsair Vengeance LPX 2800MHz 2800MHz)

vcore 1.180V, cpu input 1.89V, LLC7 -> windows does not boot
vcore 1.200V, cpu input 1.89V, LLC7 -> system hangs immediately on stress test
vcore 1.220V, cpu input 1.89V, LLC7 -> system hangs immediately on stress test
vcore 1.250V, cpu input 1.9V, LLC7 -> system hangs on stress test after a while
vcore 1.270V, cpu input 1.9V, LLC8 -> it seems stable, (AIsuite reads 1.280V)

what should I do, what I'm doing wrong?
temperature are not a problem, with H80i the hottest core does never exceed 65°.

is it possible that I need to feed my CPU with 1.280 to be stable at 4.2GHz only?
 
yes, probably just a bad overclocker chip.. motherboard its fine... nowadays its hard to blame motherboards because almost its controlled now by the CPU Memory controller, voltage, bus, etc.. btw you do not have to use XMP obligatory.. if you know timings and rated speed you can use it manually safely..
 
sblantipodi said:
my 5930K don't go over 4.2GHz with prime 28.x (AVX2) at 1.275V.
so 4.4 at that vcore is very great.
what is your motherboard?
do you changed vcore only?

are you using prime 28.x or older?
Oh, hey! Sorry, I wasn't paying attention to the thread.

I am using the Asus X99-Deluxe - in my original post I was using the 0801 BIOS, but now I'm on the 0904.

There was a post by Raja - an Asus representative on the Asus X99 forums here and in Overclock.net - where he mentioned that version 27.9 of Prime95 was recomended for some reason... sooo, that's what I'm using. I'll try to find the link to the post as I'm having a hard time finding it right now.

I only changed the vcore originally, though I've changed the CPU Input Voltage to 1.9v now too. That and the multiplier set to 44x is everything I've moved so far.
 
Test with prime95 27.9, do not use any of the other ones. Tbh, prime has been hit or miss for me lately (used to be pro-prime95). Last couple of machines I've built were prime 24 hour stable, and would crash as soon as I would start benching games. Ibt and aida64 have been solid alternatives for me so far.

4.2 at 1.28 volts is below average, so it looks like you lost the silicon lottery in this case. My chips are not anything special either sadly. 5820k needs 1.30 for stability at 4.4, while the 5960x needs 1.24v for stability at 4.3.

Oh yeah, I would only recommend feeding your chip 1.3 volts or above if using a custom loop. 1.25v is the highest I would go if you're using an aio cooler.
 
tonyftw said:
Oh yeah, I would only recommend feeding your chip 1.3 volts or above if using a custom loop. 1.25v is the highest I would go if you're using an aio cooler.
any reason for this suggestion?
my 5930K at 1.3V does not go over 65c with every synthetics I used, prime 28 too.

I have an H80i.
 
sblantipodi said:
any reason for this suggestion?
my 5930K at 1.3V does not go over 65c with every synthetics I used, prime 28 too.

I have an H80i.
Run an fpu test only on aida64 or intelburntest on very high, and report back your temps. My 5820k peaks at 85c at 1.30 volts with 360+240mm worth of rad cooling it.

For gaming, my temps are usually in the high 50's, low 60's though.
 
tonyftw said:
Run an fpu test only on aida64 or intelburntest on very high, and report back your temps. My 5820k peaks at 85c at 1.30 volts with 360+240mm worth of rad cooling it.

For gaming, my temps are usually in the high 50's, low 60's though.
Ok, with that test the hottest core peaks 87c on my 5930K but on average it stays under 85c.
This with H80i on my 5930K at 4.2GHz, RAM @ XMP 2800MHz 1.2V, 127MHz BLCK.
I get this temperature after three minutes and it stays there after 10 minutes of AIDA 64 in FPU only.

This is obviously not a real world temperature so I don't care about that.
 
sblantipodi said:
This is obviously not a real world temperature so I don't care about that.
Well it depends on what you do with your pc. There's some rendering programs that can get your core temps unreasonable warm. Fpu/ibt tests have been very useful to me for testing stability in games.

Raja has a useful guide posted on the asus thread, incase you haven't read it.

Edit: For what you do, try pushing your luck and raising the voltage to 1.35 (I don't recommend anything higher with your cooler).
 
tonyftw said:
Well it depends on what you do with your pc. There's some rendering programs that can get your core temps unreasonable warm. Fpu/ibt tests have been very useful to me for testing stability in games.

Raja has a useful guide posted on the asus thread, incase you haven't read it.
I play with render often, renderer nowadays do their jobs on GPU and not on CPU,
I never seen this temperature in normal app but thanks for the suggestion :)
 
Try raising your core clock speed to 4.3 at 1.30 volts, uncore at 3.5ghz at 1.20-1.25 volts, and ring voltage to 1.90-1.95.
 
It doesn't guarantee it, raising your voltage might. That's the fun in overclocking, lots of trial and error till you finally find the spot.

I'd still recommend raising your ring (input) voltage to at least 1.90 (I need 1.95v for stability).
 
tonyftw said:
It doesn't guarantee it, raising your voltage might. That's the fun in overclocking, lots of trial and error till you finally find the spot.

I'd still recommend raising your ring (input) voltage to at least 1.90 (I need 1.95v for stability).
Never gone over 1.92 since many people says that with 1.3vcore there is no need to something more than 1.92.

You use 1.95 but at what frequency and with what vcore?
 
I'm at 1.32 Vcore, 1.92 Input Voltage and 1.3 on the Cache voltage running at 3.5ghz. All pretty standard voltages for 4.5ghz.

My question is, am I at risk of frying it over 80C? I'm going to be rendering non stop on this thing for weeks for an animation project I am working on. What is considered safe for 24/7 usage under full loads? I have been water cooling now for over 10 years and 80C is not something I'm used to seeing unless its summer and the AC isn't on.

Thanks guys!
 
What is the max safe temp? I'll try running a game and rendering at the same time tonight and see what it gets up to. I suspect with those 680's I'll hit 90C. The hoses are very warm to the touch. Maybe if I added some pusher fans for a push/pull setup?
 
I'm getting 4.4GHz at 1.29v (1.28v will get BSOD on stress) with my ram at 3017mhz at 1.35v. (125.7 x 35) Does that seem pretty average? The whole system is on a dual 480 rad/pump custom loop.

On a side note the main graphics card will give me a Windows Basic Display driver (gives me some sort of different hardware than posted error in device manager) unless I do a cold boot after changing any of my overclock settings. Letting the system restart itself after saving the bios will give me this problem almost 90% of the time. Is 4.4 just a bit too ambitious for a 3-way 980 GTX sli system on the X99-Deluxe?
 
My 5920k is stable @ 4.5ghz 125mhz strap, 3000mhz DDR4 with voltage at 1.29

Temps at full load are 63 to 71c or so.

Cooling is with H110 ( intake )
 
SixFootDuo said:
My 5920k is stable @ 4.5ghz 125mhz strap, 3000mhz DDR4 with voltage at 1.29

Temps at full load are 63 to 71c or so.

Cooling is with H110 ( intake )
at that voltage frequency your 5920K (probably 5930K or 5820K since the 5920 does not exist) is stable writing letters with word. :D
 
yeah I mean 5820k

I used AIDA64 for 1 hour. No issues.

I had 4.375 at 1.27 first off, used AIDA64 for one hour ... passed. Then 4.5ghz at 1.29 for one hour and also passed.

I did some Solidworks 15 renders and re-encoded some 1080p to 4k. Both those projects took about an hour each.

Completely stable

Any game I've thrown at my new system is 100% stable.

Not sure what else I can do
 
SixFootDuo said:
yeah I mean 5820k

I used AIDA64 for 1 hour. No issues.

I had 4.375 at 1.27 first off, used AIDA64 for one hour ... passed. Then 4.5ghz at 1.29 for one hour and also passed.

I did some Solidworks 15 renders and re-encoded some 1080p to 4k. Both those projects took about an hour each.

Completely stable

Any game I've thrown at my new system is 100% stable.

Not sure what else I can do
ok you are golden.
 
I have two 5930K, on can do 4.2GHz at 1.280, another one needs 1.3V for the same frequency.

This are the less overclockable CPUs I had.
Fortunantly I can OC the uncore up to 4GHz, this is very important when overclocking RAM.

In any case, with non overclocked RAM, non overclocked uncore, my two CPUs can't do more than 4.2GHz with less than 1.3V.
 
My 5820K needs 1.30v for stability at 4.5Ghz, 2800 CL15, 100Mhz BLCK. ASUS X99-Pro, Corsair H110.

My Uncore is also at 4.5Ghz (I forget what the exact voltage is, but I did have to increase it.)

1.3v seems to be about the sweet spot for good overclocking on X99 without taking temps too high.
 
I think I got a good one. I'm running my 5930k at 4875MHz @ 1.3v. CPU temp hovers right around 40 deg. I'm only running a Corsair H60 while I work on piecing together a custom loop. Been rock solid stable for a week now. I haven't touched any settings except for setting an XMP profile and manually changing the multi and core voltage. Anybody else able to reliably clock this high at 1.3v?

The last time I was into PC building was in the days of DDR100 SDRAM, Celeron 300A's, etc. The only thing one had to do was pump up the FSB and change the multi and vcore. That's basically been my approach this time around; I have a Rampage V Extreme and the features and options blow my mind so I just stuck with what I know. So if anybody has any tips to push this thing even farther, it would be much appreciated.

 
Ephingahol said:
I think I got a good one. I'm running my 5930k at 4875MHz @ 1.3v. CPU temp hovers right around 40 deg. I'm only running a Corsair H60 while I work on piecing together a custom loop. Been rock solid stable for a week now. I haven't touched any settings except for setting an XMP profile and manually changing the multi and core voltage. Anybody else able to reliably clock this high at 1.3v?

The last time I was into PC building was in the days of DDR100 SDRAM, Celeron 300A's, etc. The only thing one had to do was pump up the FSB and change the multi and vcore. That's basically been my approach this time around; I have a Rampage V Extreme and the features and options blow my mind so I just stuck with what I know. So if anybody has any tips to push this thing even farther, it would be much appreciated.

I think I got lucky.
4.5ghz @ 1.175v, CPU strap 125, DDR4 3000 @ 14-14-14-34 (1.35v) Corsair H115i cooler. AID64 18hr stress test = PASS
CPU temp max at 77degrees Celsius
with Intel Burn Test (Very High settings) it hits 81 degrees.
 
Ephingahol said:
I think I got a good one. I'm running my 5930k at 4875MHz @ 1.3v. CPU temp hovers right around 40 deg. I'm only running a Corsair H60 while I work on piecing together a custom loop. Been rock solid stable for a week now. I haven't touched any settings except for setting an XMP profile and manually changing the multi and core voltage. Anybody else able to reliably clock this high at 1.3v?

The last time I was into PC building was in the days of DDR100 SDRAM, Celeron 300A's, etc. The only thing one had to do was pump up the FSB and change the multi and vcore. That's basically been my approach this time around; I have a Rampage V Extreme and the features and options blow my mind so I just stuck with what I know. So if anybody has any tips to push this thing even farther, it would be much appreciated.
40C under load on an H60? No. Way. I assume that is idle. Run Aida64 or some other stress tool and post the results.

I've got 4.5 @1.275 and it hits 78c under load (Aida 64) on a H100iGTX. 34C idle. Might be able to go higher, but I don't think I have cooler to handle it. I've not been too impressed with the H100iGTX.
 
ianken said:
40C under load on an H60? No. Way. I assume that is idle. Run Aida64 or some other stress tool and post the results.

I've got 4.5 @1.275 and it hits 78c under load (Aida 64) on a H100iGTX. 34C idle. Might be able to go higher, but I don't think I have cooler to handle it. I've not been too impressed with the H100iGTX.
I have really similar temperature with an H80i GT with 4.2GHz@1.280 with 1.92V and LLC7.
H100iGTX series does not worth the additional space :D
 
Necro thread GO!

Here's an odd one. For sundry reasons I had to swap motherboards was running on an X99 Classified. Easy peasy overclock (results above). Enable XMP, set multiplier. Done.

Anyway, moved bits over to Asus Strix X99. All hardware identical, down to the thermal paste (cleaned up and re-applied, of course). Runs 4C hotter idle. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Of course had to set it all by hand since Asus' "automatic" stuff is about as useful as a dead raccoon.
 
