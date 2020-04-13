i7 4770K/ 4790K Owners what Ryzen did you upgrade to?

So the current gen of Ryzen has been out for a while now. I'm curious what your thoughts are on the upgrade and was it worth it or do you regret not waiting for next gen DDR5 system?



I'm considering an upgrade to something like a 2700/3600 but what's keeping me from pulling the trigger is DDR5, coming out this or next year potentially and it's significantly faster than DDR4. I kinda wonder if the i7 to Ryzen upgrade feels significant because DDR3 wasn't super amazing so I should hold off.



Thanks