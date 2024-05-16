I touched a prototype Asus ROG Ally X

… and it felt better [Higher quality materials and plastics?]

“While I mentioned earlier that the Ally melted into my hands, I do feel saying that is a bit premature: the engineering sample I saw was an entirely unfinished, smooth, cheap-looking piano black, and Asus plans to stipple and texture its grips before launch.
So that’s the sculpt... what about the rest? It’s pretty hard to judge without actually playing a game, but here’s what I think I noticed playing around:
  • The ABXY face buttons feel like they’ve nudged slightly southward, closer to the analog stick, so that the B button now slightly intersects the grip
  • The face buttons are a little less rattle-y, though they still do pleasingly rattle
  • The joysticks now have a nicely tacky rubber coating in the middle, like the Steam Deck OLED — their throw felt slightly tighter, too
  • The D-pad now has eight-way indicators and felt very slightly floatier
  • The triggers maybe have a touch more throw and still have a nice smooth pull
  • There’s still just two back buttons
  • It still uses Phillips head screws
  • You still get RGB LED ring lights around the sticks; I couldn’t tell if they’d been added to the buttons, but they’re still double-shot
  • I could see through vent gaps in the chassis that there’s still a pair of fans inside”
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/16/24157533/asus-rog-ally-x-prototype-hands-on
 
What will the customer service / warranty fulfillment be like with these compared to all of Asus's other products?
 
