I touched a prototype Asus ROG Ally X

… and it felt better [Higher quality materials and plastics?]
“While I mentioned earlier that the Ally melted into my hands, I do feel saying that is a bit premature: the engineering sample I saw was an entirely unfinished, smooth, cheap-looking piano black, and Asus plans to stipple and texture its grips before launch.
So that’s the sculpt... what about the rest? It’s pretty hard to judge without actually playing a game, but here’s what I think I noticed playing around:
- The ABXY face buttons feel like they’ve nudged slightly southward, closer to the analog stick, so that the B button now slightly intersects the grip
- The face buttons are a little less rattle-y, though they still do pleasingly rattle
- The joysticks now have a nicely tacky rubber coating in the middle, like the Steam Deck OLED — their throw felt slightly tighter, too
- The D-pad now has eight-way indicators and felt very slightly floatier
- The triggers maybe have a touch more throw and still have a nice smooth pull
- There’s still just two back buttons
- It still uses Phillips head screws
- You still get RGB LED ring lights around the sticks; I couldn’t tell if they’d been added to the buttons, but they’re still double-shot
- I could see through vent gaps in the chassis that there’s still a pair of fans inside”