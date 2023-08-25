I think 🤔 I have enough cooling 😁

Makeroflostsouls
My wall mounted dual rad setup. 13900k and 4090 RTX. Build was a pain in the ass. Kept running into issues with the RGB. Had a short then the RGB powered splitter would cause boot issues. So had to just use RGB break outs with extensions. But it’s all working now. Super happy with how it tuned out. I’ll be running the wires through the wall later. I’m building a custom 13 foot floating desk. I already cut a hole and installed a low voltage box behind the pc.