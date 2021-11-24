I screwed up

Prior to deciding on which coolant I was going to use, I had individually ran a distilled water and vinegar mix through all three radiators, my pump/res, and both CPU and GPU blocks, followed by a gallon of distilled to flush. This is what I'd always done in the past, though using Mayhems Pastel premix. All three radiators and my pump/res are new, CPU and GPU block are reused.



I then decided to run EK Cryofuel (Mystic Fog) and ended up with poor results after just 24 hours, as many of you would have expected. I had not taken the time to check on the system prep details before deciding to use this coolant, as I never ran into an issue with Mayhems Pastel.



Initial results from Nov 10 (good, yay!):







24 hours later (slightly fading, still okay):







And when I flushed on Nov 14 it was completely clear and all of the fallout that had settled started to break free (not good):







After the fact I had then read that Cryofuel does not play nicely with vinegar. I take full responsibility for the results I obtained, so lets get that out of the way.



This is where I'm at now. I had disconnected my loop from the reservoir return and directed it into the sink. I then flushed two gallons of distilled water through the entire loop. After the first gallon, I cleaned the insides of all tubes as there was a residue, water was also clear at this point. I topped off with the distilled water and have been running it through my loop now for 9 days.



What are my chances of having better luck the second time around if I throw more Mystic Fog in (I have 1 more liter), since I've been running distilled for over a week? I know it's ballsy of me to attempt, and I could just throw in some Inhibitor + Hades and call it a day, but I do prefer white or Mystic Fog so I'm looking for some opinions first.