I need a 2nd video card for a 2nd monitor!?

So I have an R9 Fury X. A good card, sure.



But it can't handle my 4K@60Hz television AND my 1080p monitor at the same time.



It just can't push enough pixels for both, thus only one can be active at a time.



So I'm trying to find that perfect sweet spot between "old and used" and "modern but low-end" in order to find a $50 or less GPU that I can plug in under my glorious Fury X. I'll upgrade to something significantly better after RDNA2 launches, but that'll be much later, and I need my issue fixed sooner than that.



Any ideas? I've pondered an Nvidia card for pure PhysX, but I've also wondered if it's worth having both Geforce and Radeon drivers installed at the same time. Just more boot bloat, right?



Well, let me know your thoughts.