I need a 2nd video card for a 2nd monitor!?

Aegir

Aegir

n00b
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
47
So I have an R9 Fury X. A good card, sure.

But it can't handle my 4K@60Hz television AND my 1080p monitor at the same time.

It just can't push enough pixels for both, thus only one can be active at a time.

So I'm trying to find that perfect sweet spot between "old and used" and "modern but low-end" in order to find a $50 or less GPU that I can plug in under my glorious Fury X. I'll upgrade to something significantly better after RDNA2 launches, but that'll be much later, and I need my issue fixed sooner than that.

Any ideas? I've pondered an Nvidia card for pure PhysX, but I've also wondered if it's worth having both Geforce and Radeon drivers installed at the same time. Just more boot bloat, right?

Well, let me know your thoughts.
 
Aegir

Aegir

n00b
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
47
I have my 4K TV in my bedroom, with my PC and 1080p monitor on the other side of the wall.
I just put wire through, seeing as they share the same wall.

I don't game on my 1080p anymore though, so just about any card is fine.
 
K

Keljian

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
896
I would probably spring for an Nvidia 1650 or 1660 to replace the fury, it would drive both monitors and give you a modern encode engine for video compression
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top